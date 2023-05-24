Busted beaver dam causes flash flood, property damage near Calabogie, Ont.

A Greater Madawaska, Ont, resident has upwards of $100,000 in damage after a flash flood ruined his basement.

It was on May 17 when Adam Gupta says water started pouring over Calabogie Road, surrounding his home.

"There was a deluge of water coming across the street. The whole street was covered in water; cars couldn't get by," Gupta tells CTV News.

"It engulfed the whole property, washed out the driveway, engulfed both sides of the house, and washed down out to the water.

Gupta learned that the water came from a beaver dam kilometres away that had burst.

"I would assume that between here and five kilometres from here there would be more adequate water management."

Blanche Beimers is neighbours with Gupta and has been living on Calabogie Road for 60 years. She says this isn't the first time that beaver dam has given way.

"This is about the third time. About 10 years ago, it came over. Did more damage then to the road itself."

Nearly half a metre of water filled Gupta's basement.

He tells CTV News he is not eligible for flood insurance due to the high water table living along the Madawaska River.

He says his insurance provider won't cover the damage, Gupta but believes he should still be insured following the natural disaster.

"I know I don't have flood insurance from the river, but I have extended water coverage, which this should apply to because it came from above ground and not the water table," he says.

"I believe there's big part of negligence somewhere here."

Gupta is now looking for some level of government to be held accountable.

The Township of Greater Madawaska tells CTV News that it is working to determine whether the land where the beaver dam broke is Crown land, or if it belongs to the township or Renfrew County.

"The county is telling me if it's on private land, it's their problem, if it's on Crown land then there's no liability," says Gupta.

One week on from the flash flood, the Ottawa Valley resident is feeling hung out to dry.

"This is part of the infrastructure here. If it's water management then if there's a big backup like that then there's a danger to the community."