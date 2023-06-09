Business leaders call on governments to make downtown Ottawa a 'top priority'

Ottawa's downtown office vacancy rate reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2023, a new report says. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa's downtown office vacancy rate reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2023, a new report says. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina