Bullet fired into home in Ottawa's south end

There are no reports of injuries after a bullet fired into a home in Ottawa's south end ended up in a bedroom.

The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Russell Road, near Industrial Avenue, Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responded to the call for a shooting located a bullet in a bedroom.

"No suspect was located and there were no reported injuries," police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The Alta Vista Community Association told social media followers to expect an increased police presence this week and next following the shooting. The association said a bullet went through the exterior wall and into a bedroom at a home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit.