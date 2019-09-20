

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It was another successful Life-Changing Day for Bruyère.

The annual fundraiser on Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Morning Live and CTV Ottawa helped to raise $618,859 for the Bruyère Foundation this year.

Peggy Taillon, the president of the Bruyère Foundation says the community always comes through.

“Every year we ask you to respond and you always do. We’re so grateful,” she said.

The funds raised go toward everything from buying new equipment to life-changing research into palliative care techniques.

The final total smashed this year’s goal of $500,000.