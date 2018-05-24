

CTV Ottawa/Newstalk 580 CFRA





Bruyére's Life Changing Day raised a record $494,239 for Bruyére Continuing Care.

The annual event on Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa and CTV Morning Live introduced listeners and viewers to the staff and patients of Bruyére. It also showed how Breyére changes lives everyday.

Funds raised during Life Changing Day go toward the Bruyère Foundation.

You can still donate by visiting lifechangingcare.ca