Bruyère Life Changing Day raises $494,239
CTV Ottawa/Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 3:21AM EDT
Bruyére's Life Changing Day raised a record $494,239 for Bruyére Continuing Care.
The annual event on Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa and CTV Morning Live introduced listeners and viewers to the staff and patients of Bruyére. It also showed how Breyére changes lives everyday.
Funds raised during Life Changing Day go toward the Bruyère Foundation.
You can still donate by visiting lifechangingcare.ca