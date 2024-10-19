Broken pole causes fire, outage in North Grenville, Ont.: OPP

A broken pole in North Grenville, Ont. has caused a fire and outage in the area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say as crews from Hydro One and the North Grenville Fire Service work on repairing the broken pole, the intersection at South Gower Drive and Dillabaugh Road will be closed.

While the traffic is being rerouted, police are securing the area, the OPP said in a post on X.

Residents in the area are expected to have power outage for most of the day, police say.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Hydro One, the fire service and the OPP for more information.

More to come