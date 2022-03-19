Brockville police seize handgun, drugs during arrest

Brockville police say a handgun was seized during an arrest and search earlier this week.

In a news release Saturday, police said officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle" parked on Tunnel Avenue at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police allege there were several open alcohol containers in the vehicle and one of the occupants, a 48-year-old man, was breaching bail conditions.

Police arrested the man and searched the vehicle, where they found a handgun, cocaine and fentanyl.

Police then arrested the other two people in the car, a 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

The individuals, none of whom was identified by police, are facing charges that include possession of a loaded restricted firearm, carry firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said no one was hurt.