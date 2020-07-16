BROCKVILLE -- With Ontario entering Stage 3 of the COVID-19 reopening on Friday, some familiar events will return to the Brockville area this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the Brockville Farmers Market will set up shop in its usual location on Market Street West.

"It’s been four-and-a-half months of planning with constant changes on the federal, provincial, municipal level, so we are very excited to be back on the street this Saturday," Brandy Jackson, the farmers market chair.

The market has been online since the second week of May, returning to the street means physical distancing rules will be in place.

"We have to space vendors 10 feet apart, so that has reduced our number of vendors that can be on the street from about 55 to about 30,” said Jackson.

"We also have directional traffic with arrows on the sidewalk, down one side, up the other with hand sanitizing stations located at the entrance and exit.”

Many vegetables will be available such as garlic, tomatoes and beets.

“We are a producer market so we are heavy with the farmers this season, which is great," said Jackson.

She also reminds customers to be patient with the new distancing rules in effect.

"It’s our first week on the street and we do have to keep track of numbers. If you have to wait in the line at the beginning of the market at the entrance for a couple of minutes please just do so happily. We really look forward to seeing you. We can't wait.”

Up the road in Forthton Saturday evening, action returns to the Brockville Ontario Speedway.

"it’s crazy exciting to have cars on the racetrack finally,” said promoter Paul Kirkland, taking a break from packing the track.

“To actually have a race - it’ll be the first one this year and we’re all pumped about it."

Kirkland has held a few practice sessions since May, but with no fans in attendance.

With Stage 3 of reopening in eastern Ontario, a small amount of spectators will now be allowed into the grandstands.

"The provincial government rule was 100 tickets we could sell for spectators. So we did a lottery system in order to try and appease all the fans that would like to come,” said Kirkland.

“We’re super depressed about the fact that it was only 100 and not a larger number but it’ll be exciting for the people that are here to see the cars."

The lottery took place on Thursday afternoon on the speedway's Facebook page.

Kirkland also had new clay put on the racing surface back in June.

“We’re working with it and I’m trying to feel it out as to how much water to put on it and how much it’ll take,” he said.

"With the thunderstorms that we’ve got predicted in the next day or so we tried to seal it up this morning to not let it absorb too much and make a mess.”

The car counts for Saturday night look great as well.

"We have somewhere between 80-100 cars already registered for the weekend so it should be a lot of fun.”

Racing starts at the track at 7 p.m.