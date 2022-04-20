Brockville Arts Centre welcomes back live performances

The Brockville Arts Centre, with a sign showing the upcoming show 'Pippin'. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The Brockville Arts Centre, with a sign showing the upcoming show 'Pippin'. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina