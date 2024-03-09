Brampton, Kingston, Ont. Lotto Max players could be $12.5 million richer

The two winning tickets -- each worth a $12.5 million -- for the Lotto Max jackpot from Friday’s draw are yet to be claimed.

They were sold in Kingston and Brampton, Ont..

Lotto Max will reveal the names of the winners when they claim their windfall through the OLG Prize Centre.

Friday’s draw had many other prizes won across Ontario, including an Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Kitchener, Ont..

Meanwhile, a $70 million Lotto Max ticket remains unclaimed from the Feb. 20 draw. It was sold in Kawartha Lakes.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $10 million.