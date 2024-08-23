Boy, 13, facing charges after 2 people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que.

Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.

Police say officers responded to a call in the Crescent Drive area shortly before noon Thursday about someone allegedly firing projectiles from a weapon at vehicles and people.

Two people were hit in the head with lead projectiles fired from an air gun, according to police, adding the suspect had run away.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people with minor injuries to their faces. Police were able to receive a detailed description of the suspect from witnesses, which allowed them to locate the suspect and seize an air gun not far away from the scene.

Gatineau police would not provide any details on the two victims, citing confidentiality, but a Canada Post letter carrier told CTV News Ottawa he was shot with a pellet gun while walking on Lynn Street on Thursday.

"The kid walked up to me out of nowhere and fired point-blank in my face before I knew what was happening," Brendan Ginter -- a letter carrier at Canada Post said.

"I'm only not blind because I wear glasses."

Ginter says the suspect was "wearing a balaclava" at the time the incident happened. He filed a police report, and was assessed on the scene by his employer. He says his glasses were damaged, but he did not require medical attention.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Canada Post for comment.

The 13-year-old will be facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise. The charges will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) in the Youth Division.

He was released and returned to his parents with a promise to appear in court.

The victims were not seriously injured, according to police.

Police are reminding people that air guns are not allowed to be used in public or pointed at others. Officers add that while their use may result in weapon related charges, these toys can cause harm to others.