    Boil water advisory in effect for Chelsea, Que. residents

    A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for residents of Chelsea, Que. due to an emergency repair of the municipal aqueduct system.

    A news release by the municipality on Thursday morning said all residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it until the advisory is lifted.

    The municipality did not provide details on when the advisory will be lifted but said it will notify residents over email and municipal platforms.

    "To ensure a stable and constant supply, residents are asked to reduce their consumption of drinking water. Please note that during this period, you may experience cloudy water and a drop in water pressure throughout the network," the release said.

    In addition to reducing water consumption, boiled or bottled water should be used to prepare formula, bottles, vegetables, fruit and beverages (including coffee).

    Washing dishes and brushing teeth should also be done with prepared water.

    Residents are asked to discard all food, including ice, prepared with tap water after the date and time of the advisory. It is also recommended to give pets previously boiled and cooled water.

    A preventive boil water advisory is issued when there is a risk of contamination. The water is not necessarily contaminated.

    Residents seeking more information can contact the municipality at 819 827-1160.

    The municipality of Chelsea is about 10 kilometres north of Ottawa-Gatineau.

