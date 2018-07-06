

A body has been found in the Rideau River.

Ottawa Fire was called to Bordeleau Park for a possible water rescue at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Water Rescue crews enroute to Bordeleau Park on Bruyere St (Forsey & St. Patrick St area) . Person reportedly visible in the water. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles. #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/CFJmNw57CG — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 6, 2018

It was reclassified as a non-rescue situation and Ottawa Police have taken over.

.@MDTOttawaPolice are responding to reports of a body in the water at #BordeleauPark and Bruyere Street.



Updates to follow when more information is available. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 6, 2018

More to come.