Body found in Rideau River
Ottawa Police responding to a call about a body in the Rideau River off Bordeleau Park July 6, 2018.
CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 9:16AM EDT
A body has been found in the Rideau River.
Ottawa Fire was called to Bordeleau Park for a possible water rescue at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Water Rescue crews enroute to Bordeleau Park on Bruyere St (Forsey & St. Patrick St area) . Person reportedly visible in the water. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles. #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/CFJmNw57CG— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 6, 2018
It was reclassified as a non-rescue situation and Ottawa Police have taken over.
.@MDTOttawaPolice are responding to reports of a body in the water at #BordeleauPark and Bruyere Street.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 6, 2018
Updates to follow when more information is available. #ottnews
More to come.