

CTV Ottawa





After a blustery Sunday night, Enviornment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory this Monday morning for Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall, Prescott-Russell, Brockville, South Frontenac County, Bancroft, Renfrew County and Deep River region. Flurries and strong westerly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h will make travel hazardous with low visibility.

A wind warning continue for Sydenham, Kingston, Napanee and the Picton area. Strong and damaging winds, up to 90 km/h are expected. Higer wind gusts are expected along the shores of Lake Ontario. Power outages, trees and structures are reported to be down across the region.

The damaging winds will diminish later in the morning.