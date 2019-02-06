

CTV Ottawa





At this Bingo game, not everyone got a free space.

Police were called to a seniors' home in Rideau Lakes Township on Tuesday after a brawl broke out over a seating disagreement at afternoon Bingo.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m., according to the OPP. A "physical dispute" between two women, ages 79 and 86, broke out before the game started.

"One lady became upset because another lady took the seat that normally belongs to somebody else," OPP Const. Sandra Barr said.

After that, the argument escalated, prompting several other residents in the room to get involved in the brawl.

Police said there were no serious injuries. No charges were laid.

There's no word on whether Bingo happened in the end or not.