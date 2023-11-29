OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Big and bright: Embracing a maximalist Christmas

    Have you decorated your home for Christmas yet? Many are going all-out this year, fully embracing the season, with a "maximalist Christmas."

    Think of decking the halls of your childhood Christmas; big colours, nostalgia, and kitschy decorations. It's a holiday decorating movement that's displayed all over social media, a style that even has the White House joining.

    Maximalist Christmas is everything big, bold, colourful, and filled with memories.

    "I think Christmas has always been a maximalist look. I just feel like people are embracing it more now than ever," says Audy Czigler, at the Tinseltown Christmas Emporium. "I think it makes them feel good and reminds them of their childhood."

    This year, it's a feeling and a look that many are going for.

    "In today's world, where so much is going wrong and we're just seeing it, Christmas and Christmas decorations really give you that warm fuzzy feeling."

    Gone are the simple, white small LEDs. Those older style, colourful and large bulbs are in. Plain tree ornaments are out, replaced by fancy and shiny.

    Czigler pointed out many of the decorations in his store include colourful tree toppers and tinsel icicles.

    Kim Wood is a customer who was excited about the tinsel and the first item she reached for while shopping on Wednesday.

    "Well, because my mother used to do it, and for many years it wasn't a thing anymore. A couple of years ago, I just decided I got nostalgic and thought I'm going to do it again," she said.

    Other customers are excited about the movement too.

    "When I was a kid, I really wanted like sparkly, and lots of stuff on the tree," said Anisa.

    CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Minto Dream Home designer Tanya Collins says it's part of an overall movement.

    "I feel like there's definitely a movement towards moodier, richer, deeper colour-tones in the home and lots of layers," she says.

    "I think people are enjoying home more than ever before, especially post-pandemic. We really care about our interior environments and when we're entertaining friends and family, we want it to feel cozy and rich, especially at this time of the year." 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News