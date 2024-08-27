Bernie Glieberman, former owner of 2 Ottawa CFL franchises, dies at 84

American real estate mogul Bernard "Bernie" Glieberman, known for bailing out the flailing Ottawa Rough Riders in the early 1990's, has died, his family says.

He was 84.

Glieberman was a significant figure in Michigan real estate, having profoundly reshaped the industry and was known as a visionary in urban development, according to his obituary.

Glieberman and his son Lonie were best known in Canada as the owners of the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1991 to 1993 during a tumultuous time for the team.

While the Rough Riders had been successful throughout the 1960's and 70's, it struggled both performance-wise and financially by the time the Gliebermans took over the helm of the team.

During his time as owner, Glieberman threatened to move the team to the United States and eventually split the franchise into an expansion team known as the Shreveport Pirates.

The American expansion team only lasted two seasons.

The Gliebermans left the capital in 1993, while the Rough Riders folded in 1995 due to financial instability.

He returned to the city a decade later to become the owner of the new Ottawa franchise, the Renegades.

By the time Glieberman took over the Renegades in 2005, the team reportedly lost about $4 million the year before and was projected to lose between $5 and $6 million in 2006.

The team was also struggling to sell tickets.

The endeavour to revive the team didn't last long– the financial issues plaguing the team led to its eventual suspension in 2006.

The team wasn't resurrected until 2014 when it was rebranded with new ownership under its current name, the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Redblacks said Glieberman left a "lasting impact" on Ottawa football.

"His passion and investment helped shape the sport in our city, leaving a legacy that fans and the football community will remember," the Redblacks said in a social media post.

"We are saddened to hear of his passing, our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Glieberman is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandee Glieberman, two children and three grandchildren.

Lonie Glieberman paid tribute to his father in a post to Instagram on Monday.

"My dad was always the first guy I called when I had a business problem, a success, an idea, or something I was trying to figure out . He was always excited to step in and help me work it thru. He always made me feel better when the phone call was done," he wrote.

"The complex problems were not nearly as problematic after talking to him. Dad, I’m not sure who I’m going to call every morning but thanks for so many great experiences but most of all thanks for teaching me perseverance, and to never quit. Going to miss you a lot."

His funeral will be held on Friday in Birmingham, Mich.

With files from The Canadian Press