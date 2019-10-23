Bed bugs have been located at a federal government building in Gatineau.

A note sent to employees at 22 Eddy St. said the bed bugs were observed at a workstation on the 8th floor on October 22nd. The note also indicated that "pest control intervention" was conducted on the 6th and 8th floors Tuesday evening.

A media official with Public Service and Procurement Canada said a "small number" of bed bugs were found on one floor at that building and steps were taken to address the issue.

"Immediate action was taken that same evening and included specialized removal of affected office equipment, specialized inspection of work stations and common areas, steam cleaning of affected and adjacent work stations and installation of specialized traps.The note said it's considered an isolated case, but the building will be monitored until further notice," wrote Charles Drouin, media relations with Public Service and Procurement Canada.

A pest control company is expected to come in to treat the entire floor on October 25th.

Some employees on affected floors have been asked to stay home until the situation has been resolved.

"The pest control specialists have implemented measures that are allowing continued occupation of the rest of the building." Drouin said.