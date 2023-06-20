Bear spotted in Kanata prompts 5 schools to shelter in place briefly

Students and staff at five schools in Kanata were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after a black bear was spotted in the area.

Ottawa Bylaw said Tuesday morning it had received reports of bear sightings in the west end.

— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) June 20, 2023

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson Darcy Knoll said five schools were told to shelter in place until early afternoon.

"All students and staff were kept inside for school activities and recesses during this time. Based on the advice of police, the Shelter in Place was lifted for schools after 1:30 p.m.," Knoll said.

The status and whereabouts of the bear are presently unknown.

There have been several bear sightings in west Ottawa this spring, including two others this month in Sittsville and Kanata. There was also a bear spotted in Kanata that was killed by police in April. Another bear spotted in west Ottawa in May was safely tranquilized and relocated.