OTTAWA -- Beach season officially begins Saturday in the City of Ottawa.

The city has announced lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches starting Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. until August 30.

Ottawa Public Health will conduct regular water quality testing. Visit www.ottawa.ca/beaches for any no-swim advisories during the summer.

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have tips to practice sun, water and COVID-19 safety this summer:

Keep a minimum of two-metres from others in the water and on shore

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Avoid touching your face and other people's property (chairs, balls and Frisbees)

Keep young children within arms' reach

Visit your closest beach to minimize travel

Self-screen and stay home if you are sick or showing symptoms of illness

Bring a face mask for situations when physical distancing may be difficult.

There will be no rentals of stand-up paddleboards or volleyball nets this summer.

Britannia Beach will remain closed this summer due to riverbed restoration work.