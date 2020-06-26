Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Beach season! Lifeguards on duty at Ottawa beaches starting Saturday
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 9:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Beach season officially begins Saturday in the City of Ottawa.
The city has announced lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches starting Saturday.
Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. until August 30.
Ottawa Public Health will conduct regular water quality testing. Visit www.ottawa.ca/beaches for any no-swim advisories during the summer.
The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have tips to practice sun, water and COVID-19 safety this summer:
- Keep a minimum of two-metres from others in the water and on shore
- Use hand sanitizer frequently
- Avoid touching your face and other people's property (chairs, balls and Frisbees)
- Keep young children within arms' reach
- Visit your closest beach to minimize travel
- Self-screen and stay home if you are sick or showing symptoms of illness
- Bring a face mask for situations when physical distancing may be difficult.
There will be no rentals of stand-up paddleboards or volleyball nets this summer.
Britannia Beach will remain closed this summer due to riverbed restoration work.