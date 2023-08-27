Beach season comes to an end at Ottawa's four public beaches
It was a red flag summer at Ottawa's public beaches, with one beach closed approximately one out of every three days this summer due to high levels of e-coli in the water.
Sunday is the final day lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa's public beaches this summer, after 72 days of supervised swimming.
Statistics on the Ottawa Public Health website shows there were 23 days with "swimming not recommended" advisories at Mooney's Bay Beach this summer. Four of those days were July 31 to Aug. 3, when health officials advised people not to swim due to a possible algal bloom in the Rideau River at the beach.
No swimming advisories have been issued on 20 days at both the Petrie Island Each Bay and Petrie Island River beaches this summer.
Health officials issued no swim advisories on 13 days at Britannia Beach this summer. A no swimming advisory was issued for Britannia Beach on the final day of the beach season on Sunday.
Water samples are collected daily from Ottawa's supervised beaches and tested for the presence of e-coli bacteria.
"When elevated levels of e-coli are detected in the water, it is more likely that other disease-causing organisms are also present. These organisms can result in skin, ear, throat or gastro-intestinal illnesses," Ottawa Public Health says on its website.
The high number of no-swim advisories at the four beaches comes during a very wet summer in Ottawa. Ottawa received 142 mm of rain in July and 106.1 mm of rain in August, with five days of at least 20 mm of rain this summer.
Here is a look at the swimming not recommended advisories issued for each beach over the last four years.
Britannia
- 2023: 19 days
- 2022: 11 days
- 2021: 5 days
- 2020: beach closed
Mooney's Bay
- 2023: 23 days
- 2022: 5 days
- 2021: 7 days
- 2020: 10 days
Petrie Island East Bay
- 2023: 20 days
- 2022: 17 days
- 2021: 29 days
- 2020: 36 days
Petrie Island River Beach
- 2023: 20 days
- 2022: 6 days
- 2021: 5 days
- 2020: 13 days
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns bought legally despite his once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday.
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP say they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Toronto
-
'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
-
Is your pet on the list? The most popular dog and cat breeds in Toronto in 2023
A new report reveals Toronto’s most common dog and cat breeds.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life Saturday in a small town north of Montreal was cybersecurity analyst Ian Lamontagne.
-
A boat carrying six people is adrift on the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal
Montreal firefighters are searching for a boat carrying six people adrift on the Saint Lawrence River.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
London
-
Post-mortem examination completed in death of Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
-
'Water was 10-to-12 feet high': Flood damage in Warwick Township still being assessed
Standing next to his cornfield, Mackie Rombouts couldn’t reach as high as where the water was just a few days earlier.
-
Collision in north London sends one to hospital
One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in northwest London on Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 21st homicide of 2023
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
Calgary
-
Community barbecue catches the attention of Calgary families
A free community barbecue brought hundreds of people to Beddington Heights on Sunday.
-
Military Museums brings war to life at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians are taking a trip through time this weekend.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
Saskatoon
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton actives extreme weather response
With hot temperatures expected to last into the coming week, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable citizens safe.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
Vancouver
-
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
Regina
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residency
A local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.