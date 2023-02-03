Be the hand that helps. Volunteer with St. John Ambulance.
Giving back has always been part of what it means to be Canadian, and St. John Ambulance has been giving back to communities across Canada through their various volunteer and first aid training programs for over 135 years.
“At St. John Ambulance, we support Canadian communities every single day through training and community services,” says Lisa Paul, Director of Community Programs at the St. John Ambulance. National Office. “We touch so many lives across Canada; the impact is huge. When you join St. John Ambulance and volunteer with our organization, there is a direct and immediate impact in your life and the lives of the people you help.”
Currently, St. John Ambulance has more than 15,000 dedicated volunteers across Canada – from coast, to coast, to coast. From medical first responders who provide vital first aid coverage at local events, to therapy dogs and their handlers who bring comfort to individuals dealing with stress, illness, or mental health injuries , to emergency response teams who provide vital support during times of crisis.
“The pandemic highlighted the relevancy of St. John Ambulance within Canada,” says Paul. “We are in a recovery period right now and looking at an increased demand from the community. Now more than ever before we're experiencing increased demand for emergency health services and therapy dog visits. And the most important people in our organization, our volunteers, can help us bring that to the people of Canada .”
St. John Ambulance is currently seeking new volunteers in all three of their volunteer programs. If you are looking to gain experience, to give back in a meaningful way to your community, and/or to have the opportunity to work and learn alongside like-minded individuals, there is an immediate need for more volunteers from all walks of life.
If you want to make an impact in your community and enjoy helping others - volunteer with St. John Ambulance. You can make a difference.
Medical First Responder Program
From sporting events and music festivals to international events in Canada and more, St. John Ambulance Medical First Responders volunteer their time to provide health and safety services on-site.
“Medical First Responders may be the first point of contact for a patient experiencing a physical or mental health injury or illness and will provide aid to those that need on-site attention - often being an integral part of the chain of survival,” says Paul.
Canadian communities rely on St. John Ambulance Medical First Responders to promote health, safety, and improved quality of life at thousands of events each year.
If you want to make an impact in your community and enjoy helping others - volunteer with St. John Ambulance. You can make a difference.
Community Emergency Response Program
When emergencies happen, it is crucial that people get the help they need as soon as possible and volunteers in the community emergency response program are there to provide this vital service. Community emergency response volunteers are part of a team of people who offer the most critical aid to those that need it most. Volunteers receive role-specific training and conduct exercises to be ready to respond when emergencies occur. They are trained to support emergencies such as natural and man-made disasters by providing services such as general support, logistics, medical first response, and psychosocial support services.
“We're developing the Community Emergency Response Program and it is comprised of 24 emergency response units that are located across Canada,” says Paul. “To join, experience isn't necessary because St. John Ambulance will provide the training and certifications needed. We are looking to the Canadian public to find people that are willing to volunteer on Emergency Response Units that have experience as professional drivers, in logistics, and/or in communications. These support roles are critical for the operations of our emergency response teams."
Therapy Dog Program
Therapy dogs provide companionship and joy to those that need it most. Program participants reap the therapeutic benefits of the unconditional companionship of a four-legged friend. Therapy dog teams are comprised of a pet owner and their furry friend who want to help others in the community. St. John Ambulance is looking for calm and friendly dogs, with caring and empathetic owners who love being around people.
“With the therapy dog program, we require a well socialized dog of at least one year of age,” says Paul. “Together that dog and their owner are evaluated for their suitability to join our program. We’re not going to train the dog but rather look to accept well socialized dogs into our program. Once they get evaluated, they visit schools, hospitals, airports and more to bring comfort and joy to people in need.”
For more information on these St. John Ambulance volunteer programs and to apply, visit www.sja.ca/volunteer. Be the hand that helps.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights
A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights.
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
-
Youth assaulted, taken to hospital following Moncton soccer game: N.B. RCMP
Police in Moncton, N.B., are investigating an assault after a youth soccer game last weekend.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller steps down from tech company after allegations
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
Quebec shouldn't replace Fred la Marmotte with another groundhog: PETA
Following the death of Fred la Marmotte earlier this week, PETA is asking Quebec's Groundhog Day committee not to replace him with another live marmot. Fred, the beloved Quebec groundhog tasked with predicting spring's arrival each year, died on Feb. 1, the day before Groundhog Day.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
-
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
London
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
London, Ont. firefighters faced challenges on two fronts as they battled a blaze on Adelaide Street North early Friday morning. The first challenge was the snow and freezing overnight temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
'Soul-sucking administrative burden': The new task force working to stop physician burnout
The Manitoba government is partnering with Doctors Manitoba to launch a joint task force to help ease administrative burdens so doctors can focus on providing care and avoid burnout.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly stealing a total of $500,000 from 16 victims
Waterloo regional police have charged a 36-year-old from outside of the region in connection to alleged fraudulent activities that resulted in 16 people losing a combined $500,000
Calgary
-
'Groundswell of opposition': firearms bill backtrack applauded by critics in Alberta, Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister is celebrating Friday's scrapped amendments to the federal firearms legislation, but Tyler Shandro believes more work needs to be done on Bill C-21.
-
Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist
Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.
Saskatoon
-
'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
Investigators locate potential witness of fatal police Prince Albert police shooting
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was searching for a person who may have witnessed a fatal, officer-involved shooting.
Edmonton
-
AHS taking over Red Deer supervised consumption site and making it mobile
Red Deer's supervised consumption service is transitioning to a mobile site in the coming months, the Alberta government announced on Friday.
-
Car thief pulled firearm when approached by owner: police
Police are trying to identify the male who pulled out a firearm in a vehicle theft in southeast Edmonton in December.
-
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
-
'Violent' repeat offender wanted after fleeing from Surrey recovery home: RCMP
Mounties are warning the public about a man they describe as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," who may be back in the Okanagan after fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.
-
Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area
Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. opponents to proposed gun legislation celebrate after Liberal government scraps amendment
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of a controversial amendment to Bill C-21 by the federal government, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
-
'Unreasonable and unacceptable': Residents call on city to remove ice build up after water main break
Residents in the North Central community are voicing safety concerns after a water main break resulted in icy sidewalk and road conditions.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.