Be the hand that helps. Volunteer with St. John Ambulance.

Giving back has always been part of what it means to be Canadian, and St. John Ambulance has been giving back to communities across Canada through their various volunteer and first aid training programs for over 135 years.

“At St. John Ambulance, we support Canadian communities every single day through training and community services,” says Lisa Paul, Director of Community Programs at the St. John Ambulance. National Office. “We touch so many lives across Canada; the impact is huge. When you join St. John Ambulance and volunteer with our organization, there is a direct and immediate impact in your life and the lives of the people you help.”

Currently, St. John Ambulance has more than 15,000 dedicated volunteers across Canada – from coast, to coast, to coast. From medical first responders who provide vital first aid coverage at local events, to therapy dogs and their handlers who bring comfort to individuals dealing with stress, illness, or mental health injuries , to emergency response teams who provide vital support during times of crisis.

“The pandemic highlighted the relevancy of St. John Ambulance within Canada,” says Paul. “We are in a recovery period right now and looking at an increased demand from the community. Now more than ever before we're experiencing increased demand for emergency health services and therapy dog visits. And the most important people in our organization, our volunteers, can help us bring that to the people of Canada .”

St. John Ambulance is currently seeking new volunteers in all three of their volunteer programs. If you are looking to gain experience, to give back in a meaningful way to your community, and/or to have the opportunity to work and learn alongside like-minded individuals, there is an immediate need for more volunteers from all walks of life.

If you want to make an impact in your community and enjoy helping others - volunteer with St. John Ambulance. You can make a difference.

Medical First Responder Program

From sporting events and music festivals to international events in Canada and more, St. John Ambulance Medical First Responders volunteer their time to provide health and safety services on-site.

“Medical First Responders may be the first point of contact for a patient experiencing a physical or mental health injury or illness and will provide aid to those that need on-site attention - often being an integral part of the chain of survival,” says Paul.

Canadian communities rely on St. John Ambulance Medical First Responders to promote health, safety, and improved quality of life at thousands of events each year.

Community Emergency Response Program

When emergencies happen, it is crucial that people get the help they need as soon as possible and volunteers in the community emergency response program are there to provide this vital service. Community emergency response volunteers are part of a team of people who offer the most critical aid to those that need it most. Volunteers receive role-specific training and conduct exercises to be ready to respond when emergencies occur. They are trained to support emergencies such as natural and man-made disasters by providing services such as general support, logistics, medical first response, and psychosocial support services.

“We're developing the Community Emergency Response Program and it is comprised of 24 emergency response units that are located across Canada,” says Paul. “To join, experience isn't necessary because St. John Ambulance will provide the training and certifications needed. We are looking to the Canadian public to find people that are willing to volunteer on Emergency Response Units that have experience as professional drivers, in logistics, and/or in communications. These support roles are critical for the operations of our emergency response teams."

Therapy Dog Program

Therapy dogs provide companionship and joy to those that need it most. Program participants reap the therapeutic benefits of the unconditional companionship of a four-legged friend. Therapy dog teams are comprised of a pet owner and their furry friend who want to help others in the community. St. John Ambulance is looking for calm and friendly dogs, with caring and empathetic owners who love being around people.

“With the therapy dog program, we require a well socialized dog of at least one year of age,” says Paul. “Together that dog and their owner are evaluated for their suitability to join our program. We’re not going to train the dog but rather look to accept well socialized dogs into our program. Once they get evaluated, they visit schools, hospitals, airports and more to bring comfort and joy to people in need.”

For more information on these St. John Ambulance volunteer programs and to apply, visit www.sja.ca/volunteer. Be the hand that helps.