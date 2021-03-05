OTTAWA -- Renfrew County will move into the "yellow" zone on Monday, imposing new restrictions on bars, restaurants and fitness facilities.

The Ontario Government announced the Renfrew County and District Health Unit will move from the "green-prevent" level to "yellow-protect" status on Monday due to rising COVID-19 levels in the community.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reports there were 36 cases of COVID-19 in the region between Feb. 15 and 28, plus another 13 cases during the first five days of March.

“This rise in cases is a stark reminder of the importance in adhering to public health guidelines," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

"Celebrating with only members of our immediate households, staying home from work, school or daycare if we are sick, practicing physical distancing (2 metres), wear a mask/face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and washing our hands."

Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will remain in the "orange-restrict" zone, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington remain in the green zone.

Under the "yellow-protect" zone, new restrictions will be imposed on bars and restaurants in Renfrew County.

Last call for alcohol will be at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together at one table.

There will also be new restrictions on sports and recreational fitness facilities in Renfrew County. A maximum of 50 people are allowed indoors, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room. A maximum of 100 people are allowed for outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people.

A maximum of 50 spectators are allowed indoors and 100 outdoors.

Personal care settings must now collect contact information from all patrons. Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas remain closed.

The limits for public events and private gatherings remain at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.