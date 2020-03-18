OTTAWA -- A woman in her 50s has died in a morning house fire in Kanata.

Ottawa Fire responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a three-storey row house on Torcastle Way around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was located in an upstairs bedroom.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters rescued a woman in her 50s from a bedroom in the home. Ottawa Paramedics say despite resuscitation efforts by paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was treated at the scene for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.