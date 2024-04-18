Barrhaven's mass killing suspect appears in court Thursday, here's what's new

OTTAWA
    Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children: 7-year-old Inuka Wickramasinghe, 4-year-old Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 2-year-old Rinyana Wickramasinghe and two-month-old Kelly Wickramasinghe and 40-year-old Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon. Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children: 7-year-old Inuka Wickramasinghe, 4-year-old Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 2-year-old Rinyana Wickramasinghe and two-month-old Kelly Wickramasinghe and 40-year-old Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon.
    The suspect accused of murdering six people at an Ottawa home in Barrhaven is scheduled to make another brief appearance by phone Thursday.

    Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    De-Zoysa made a brief court appearance by phone on March 28 where he could only be heard stating his name, birthday and confirming his next court appearance. At the time, his lawyer Ewan Lyttle, said he had the opportunity to get "quite a bit of disclosure."

    On March 6, a mother, her four children and a family acquaintance were killed inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven.

    The victims, all Sri Lankan nationals who were new to Canada, have been identified as 35-year-old Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children: Seven-year-old Inuka Wickramasinghe, Four-year-old Ashwini Wickramasinghe, Three-year-old Ranaya Wickramasinghe and two-month-old Kelly Wickramasinghe.

    A sixth man, 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, was also found deceased at the home.

    The husband and father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital in serious condition. He has since been released and is planning on staying in Canada.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque and Katie Griffin

