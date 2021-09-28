OTTAWA -- A Barrhaven school has been closed following a COVID-19 outbreak. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says Ottawa Public Health has declared an outbreak at St. Benedict Elementary School.

Tuesday, at least 13 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed at the school.

In an updated emailed statement Tuesday night, the board said “Upon further investigation, OPH has declared an extension to the outbreak. The whole school has been closed, out of an abundance of caution, as our investigation suggests that there is evidence of the spread of COVID-19 to several cohorts in the school.”

After school on Tuesday, OPH officials were at the school handing out COVID-19 testing kits.

The board says OPH will continue to work with the school to monitor the situation.

It’s unclear how long the school closure will last, but OPH sent a letter to parents and guardians suggesting they should be prepared for 10 days or longer.

Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.

The severity of illness in school students and staff is unknown, but Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 in hospitals or ICUs.

COVID-19 outbreaks are affecting 12 elementary schools, two secondary schools and one elementary/secondary school in the city.

The following schools are experiencing outbreaks (case counts are cumulative and not active):

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Started Sept. 14; 4 student cases, 2 staff cases)

Lycée Claudel (Started Sept. 17; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Started Sept. 17; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Paul High School (Started Sept. 17; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Started Sept. 17; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Started Sept. 19; 10 student cases, 1 staff case)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Started Sept. 21; 5 student cases, 1 staff case)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Started Sept. 21; 2 student cases, 1 staff case)

École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Started Sept. 22; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Started Sept. 22; 5 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Started Sept. 22; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Started Sept. 23; 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Started Sept. 24; 5 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Started Sept. 24; 8 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Briargreen Public School (Started Sept. 27; 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care).

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Sept. 28, 2021

Active student cases: 37

Active staff cases: 2

Active third-party* cases: 2

Resolved cases: 29

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 22 elementary, eight intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Sept. 28, 2021

Active student cases: 29

Active staff cases: 5

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 14 elementary, two secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Sept. 28, 2021

Active student cases: 13

Active staff cases: 2

Resolved cases: 24

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 4

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Seven elementary, four secondary

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Sept. 28, 2021

Active cases*: 22

Resolved cases: 72

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 17

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 3

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 10 elementary, one secondary

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.