OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Barrhaven cat to star in pages of national charity pet calendar

    Ottawa cat Nova was selected from more than 43,000 entries for a charity pet calendar. (Pet Valu/Handout) Ottawa cat Nova was selected from more than 43,000 entries for a charity pet calendar. (Pet Valu/Handout)
    Share

    A "sweet and curious" feline from Barrhaven, will leap across the pages of a national pet calendar for charity.

    A captivating shot of Nova the cat enjoying the Ottawa outdoors on a sunny summer day was selected to be featured in the month of August in the 2025 Companions for Change calendar.

    Nova was selected from more that 43,000 entries, with nearly 5.5 million votes being cast during a public 15-day voting period.

    The calendar features photos of 13 other Canadian pets, including dogs, cats, a hamster, parrot and even a lobster.

    Ottawa cat mom Ivana submitted the photo of the Russian Blue tabby with enchanting green eyes.

    "Ivana says Nova likes to talk back to the birds chirping, watch squirrels run on the fence and playfully chase bumblebees and butterflies," a news release from pet store chain Pet Valu said.

    Starting on Monday, the calendar is available in all Pet Valu stores across Canada, outside of Quebec, for a give-what-you-can donation.

    One hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to initiatives that support animal rescues and charities in Ottawa and across Canada.

    Since 2010, the national calendar has raised more than $31 million, according to the company.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News