OTTAWA -- After a chilly start to the day in Ottawa, things are expected to warm up to well above average temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 16 C. The wind chill Tuesday morning is -7, but the cold won't last long.

Wednesday will be similarly warm, but a little wetter. The high will be 15 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and periods of rain expected throughout the afternoon.

Then comes the cooldown. The low Wednesday night will drop all the way to -6 C, with a chance of flurries. And Thursday will see a 60 per cent chance of snow with a high of just 1 C.

Thursday night the temperature will drop to a chilly -11 C.

Things slowly start to warm up again after that. Friday will be sunny and 6 C, and the weekend will see double-digits highs.