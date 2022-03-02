Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich

One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.

Tamara Lich was denied bail last week, with an Ontario court judge saying she believed there was a substantial likelihood she would commit offences if released. Lich's lawyer will argue for that decision to be overturned.

Lich was the woman behind a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the convoy, which was shut down after raising more than $10 million. The Medicine Hat, Alta. native is charged with counselling to commit mischief. She was arrested Feb. 17.

Another prominent protest leader, Pat King, was denied bail last Friday and remains in custody. The Justice of the Peace in that hearing called his alleged offences "an attack on the rule of law."

Chris Barber, another organizer, was arrested the same day at Lich and granted bail.