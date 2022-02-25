A decision is expected today on whether Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, will be released on bail.

King, 44, was among the most visible leaders of the three-week occupation. He was arrested last Friday in Ottawa, which he captured on a Facebook livestream.

King faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

King's lawyer argued for his release in a bail hearing on Tuesday. A fellow protester who met him four weeks ago offered to be his surety. She pledged $50,000 to guarantee his bail.

The Crown argued that King should remain in custody. An Ontario justice of the peace is expected to rule on the matter this morning. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Tamara Lich, another organizer of the protests, was denied bail by an Ontario court judge. She remains in custody.