OTTAWA -- Ottawa malls will open their doors to shoppers today as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

As part of the move to Stage 2 of the “Framework for Reopening”, malls and stores inside the buildings can reopen in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

In Ottawa, the Rideau Centre, Place d’Orleans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will all open today, but individual stores may not be ready.

At St. Laurent Centre, it’s recommended that shoppers wear a non-surgical mask when in the mall.

At Bayshore Shopping Centre, shoppers are being told to expect lineups at individual stores, as stores set capacity limits to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the plan, shopping malls and centres may open with physical distancing measures in place. The Ontario Government says malls “may need to institute the policies that were put in place by retail outlets that remained open or were permitted to open” during Stage 1, including

Alternative operating hours to address increased cleaning demands

Enhanced security and limiting entrances

Creation and enforcement of walking traffic patterns

Operating by appointment or reservation

Limiting the number of people who may be in one business at any one time

Restricting fitting room access and implementing a cleaning process between fitting room customers

Ontario says food services and restaurants with mall-only entrances may open for outdoor dining spaces, delivery and takeout. Dine-in at indoor food courts is prohibited.

Here is a look at the plans at the major malls in Ottawa for shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Shoppers are asked to contact individual stores to confirm whether the store is open.

Bayshore Shopping Centre is asking individuals to stay two metres from others on the property and cleaning procedures will be enhanced. Hand soap dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available at the mall.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers are asked to call ahead to confirm whether individual stores are open.

At Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Entrance #1 on Carling Avenue and Entrance #5 off the parking lot will be open for shoppers.

Place d’Orleans

Place d’Orleans will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In a note on its website, Place d’Orleans says, “Not all stores will re-open immediately – it takes time to recall staff and obtain all the necessary personal protective equipment and sanitizing products required to operate.”

The mall says store hours of operation may differ from the mall’s hours. Shoppers should check with retailers directly for hours of operation.

Rideau Centre

The Rideau Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

CF Rideau Centre management says measures put in place includes increased cleaning and hand sanitizers throughout the mall, signage to easily navigate the property and curbside pickup with participating retailers.

Shoppers are encouraged to check with individual stores for hours of operation.

St. Laurent Centre

St. Laurent Centre will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Shoppers are encouraged to contact retailers directly to confirm whether the store is opening.

St. Laurent Centre has issued “New Shopping Guidelines” for shoppers; including recommending that shoppers wear a non-surgical mask in the mall and practice physical distancing.