Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game

Atletico Ottawa has punched its ticket to the Canadian Premier League championship game.

Atletico advanced to next Sunday's championship game by defeating Pacific FC 3-1 on aggregate in the two-leg semi-final.

Atletico and Pacific played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at TD Place. Malcolm Shaw scored for Atletico in front of a large crowd at TD Place.

Atletico entered the game with a 2-0 lead after winning the first leg of the semi-final last weekend.

The Canadian Premier League championship game will be played at TD Place. Atletico will host the winner of Forge FC and Cavalry FC.