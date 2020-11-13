OTTAWA -- Santa's extremely busy this year, but he's agreed to play Ask Santa with CTV Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA.

Is there something you really want to ask Santa Claus this year? Do you want to know if you have been naughty or nice?

In the lead up to Christmas, children have the chance to Ask Santa a question. Ask a grown-up to help you record your question and send it to santa@cfra.com

Tune in to CTV News @ Five and CTV News @ Six week nights starting Nov. 27 to see if Santa answers your question.

Santa Talk on Newstalk 580 CFRA also begins on Nov. 27. Children will be able to call in and talk to Santa and deliver their wish list in the lead-up to Christmas.

Santa Talk runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23 on Newstalk 580 CFRA from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.