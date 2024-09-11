OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Arson Unit investigating early morning fire at apartment building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

    An Ottawa police cruiser is parked outside a multi-residential building on Nelson Street following a fire early Wednesday morning. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa police cruiser is parked outside a multi-residential building on Nelson Street following a fire early Wednesday morning. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service's Arson Unit is investigating an early morning fire that damaged a multi-residential building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

    A tenant was treated for smoke inhalation following the fire at a building at 80 Nelson Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    The Ottawa Fire Services says a 9-1-1 call reported a fire at the back of a two-storey building.

    When firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the fire at the back of the building.

    "Firefighters arrived on scene two minutes after being dispatched to the call and confirmed smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure," fire officials said on X.

    "Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line to the back of the structure."

    The fire spread up the back of the structure and into the eavestrough and roof.

    "Firefighters used chainsaws to cut holes in the roof to access and extinguish the flames inside."

    No occupants were found inside the building. A tenant who had safely evacuated from the building was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Police said Wednesday afternoon that the Arson Unit is now investigating the fire.

    Investigators are looking for anyone with doorbell camera or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the Nelson Street area between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News