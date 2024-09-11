Arson Unit investigating early morning fire at apartment building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

The Ottawa Police Service's Arson Unit is investigating an early morning fire that damaged a multi-residential building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

A tenant was treated for smoke inhalation following the fire at a building at 80 Nelson Street just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Ottawa Fire Services says a 9-1-1 call reported a fire at the back of a two-storey building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the fire at the back of the building.

"Firefighters arrived on scene two minutes after being dispatched to the call and confirmed smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure," fire officials said on X.

"Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line to the back of the structure."

The fire spread up the back of the structure and into the eavestrough and roof.

"Firefighters used chainsaws to cut holes in the roof to access and extinguish the flames inside."

No occupants were found inside the building. A tenant who had safely evacuated from the building was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that the Arson Unit is now investigating the fire.

Investigators are looking for anyone with doorbell camera or video surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the Nelson Street area between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.