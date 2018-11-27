

CTV Ottawa





One person has been arrested after fire destroyed a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Ottawa's west-end. Ottawa Police confirm the suspect is a male.

Firefighters were called to a 2-alarm fire at 2545 Carling Avenue at the Lincoln Fields Mall. Several 911 calls were made around 12:15 a.m. reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the restaurant.

All customers and staff were evacuated from the building. According to sources, the Wendy's employees were sent to the neighbouring Buster's Bar and Grill to stay warm. There, witnesses say Ottawa Police arrested one person inside the bar about an hour after the fire had started.

Photos from the scene show the fire caused the partial collapse of the wall and roof.

Ottawa Police say a few people were treated at the scene by paramedics, some were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

No charges have been laid at this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5190. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app