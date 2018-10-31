

CTV Ottawa





A steel and manufacturing company in Arnprior is closing its doors after more than 30 years in the community.

Sandvik’s Canadian branch will close in 2019, according to a company statement.

The closure will affect 160 employees.

The company says the decision comes down to competitiveness.

“The long-term cost position as well as the customer service performance would increase significantly by consolidating the two production sites of Scranton and Arnprior.”

Michael Andersson, the head of Product Area Tube within Sandvik said the decision to close the Arnprior location was not easy.

“As a company we must make certain that we have a production system that best serves our customers, is cost efficient and can be competitive well into the future,” he wrote.

Community members called it a ‘sad day’ in Arnprior.

Walter Stack, the Mayor elect, says he has already met with officials in the town to discuss how to help the employees.

Stack says he campaigned on job growth in Arnprior.

“I did through my campaign talk about the local industry and the industrial base we had, and the important of the retention of that and hopefully some expansion of it,” he said.

Stack says he has also reached out to other communities to see about job opportunities for these employees.