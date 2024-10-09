Arnprior’s Kenwood Athletic Club closes unexpectedly

A popular health and fitness centre in Arnprior closed unexpectedly at the beginning of October.

The Kenwood Athletic Club (KAC) has been one of the few local options for indoor fitness and recreation in Arnprior since 2005.

But on Monday, the KAC found a notice on its front door, effectively terminating its lease.

"We were shocked and saddened," said Doug Cavanagh, Director of Operations at the Kenwood Athletic Club, in an online post.

"KAC believed it was engaged in negotiations with our landlord, 11373323 Canada Inc., to extend or renew our lease. We will continue to pursue good faith negotiations in accordance with the terms of our lease."

A photo of the notice of termination of tenancy issued by 11373323 Canada Inc. was shared on the KAC Facebook page.

It says the KAC failed to pay rent totaling $13,428.55 for a period of 15 consecutive days, which was due on September 1.

Within the same online post, Cavanagh argues the facility had fallen into disrepair due to leaks in the roof and pipes, forcing extensive repairs to the flooring.

"We recognize the inconvenience this places on you, as members I ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this process as efficiently as possible to be able to provide you with answers on the future of the KAC in our community," wrote Cavanagh.

A sign in front of the Kenwood Athletic Club terminating its lease. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)