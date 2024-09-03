Arnprior, Ont. boy asks RCMP to name foal in honour of sister who 'bravely battled cancer,' RCMP says

Ten foals recently born at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ont. have new names.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police held a name the foal contest to help name the new horses for the RCMP Musical Ride. More than 1,600 entries were submitted from children across Canada, along with more than 200 entries from schools.

The names for the new foals are Aaniin, Abby, Abel, Acadia, Admiral, Alfie, Astro, Asher, Avery and Avro.

Abby was named by Shawn from Arnprior, who wanted to honour his sister who recently battled cancer, RCMP Supt. Kevin Fahey, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride, said in a media release.

"This year, we were starting at the top of the alphabet again, looking for A names. Our team was impressed by how much thought the kids put into their entries, three of which commemorate loved ones," Fahey said.

"The name Abby was chosen by a boy who wanted to honour his little sister who bravely battled cancer in 2021."

Contest winners will receive a 2024 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

"The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years," the RCMP said in a statement." In addition to being one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in the country, the breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada."

Here is the list of winning names for the foals recently born at the RCMP horse breeding farm, and the children who submitted the name.