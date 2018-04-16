

CTV Ottawa





A spring ice storm has left thousands of Ottawa residents without power, closed schools, caused flight cancellations at the Ottawa airport and led to dangerous slippery conditions for pedestrians.

All school boards in the region made the decision in the early morning hours to cancel bus transportation but schools with power remained open.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board closed six schools because of a power outage including Fisher Park, Elmdale, Steve McLean, R.E Wilson, Churchill Alternative, and Heritage.

While main roads were bare and wet, side streets and sidewalks were ice covered and slick.

City of Ottawa crews were out since Sunday afternoon for a rare mid- April salting of main roads.

The gusty wind also snapped hydro poles in the Trainyards district and also on Limebank Road.

Power lines are down in various part of the city including a video of a live wire sparking flames at Fallowfield and Eagleson Road.

As of the noon hour, Hydro Ottawa stated 22 thousand homes were still without power.

The preciptation is now falling as rain and temperatures are expected to be above freezing for the rest of the daytime.

OUTAGE UPDATE 10:00AM: The number of customers impacted by outages has increased to 15,000. All of our crews are working to restore power throughout the city. Numerous reports of fallen trees and downed power lines are keeping crews busy. Map: https://t.co/vlisLIep3C pic.twitter.com/OKny3lvl75 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 16, 2018