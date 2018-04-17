

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The clean-up continues after a spring storm coated Ottawa in a thick layer of ice.

Ottawa received 38 mm of freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and snow on Sunday and Monday. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers in Ottawa, Gatineau and across eastern Ontario.

Roads, sidewalks and parks were littered with broken tree branches and tree limbs. Gatineau Park has been closed until further notice because of the storm.

Early Tuesday morning, Hydro Ottawa reported two-thousand customers were still without power. The utility said power had been restored to more than 75,000 customers since the storm began.

The freezing rain and strong winds snapped dozens of hydro poles at Trainyards, along Leitrim Road and other sections across Ottawa. Crews spent hours working to fix the broken hydro poles.

The Ottawa Airport reports one cancelled flight Tuesday morning. On Monday, more than two dozen flights were cancelled because of freezing rain and icy conditions in Ottawa and Toronto.