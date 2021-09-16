MOUNTAIN, ONT. -- It’s September, which means it is time to go apple picking. And for one orchard, its been a near perfect season.

"This is year 47 for us. Just feels like yesterday we bought it," says Shelly Lyall, co-owner of Mountain Orchards.

Mountain Orchards near Kemptville, Ont. has too many varieties of apples to count, but let's try.

McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Ambrosia, Silken, Lobo, Cortland, Spartan, Empire, Salish, just to name a few.

Lyall and her husband Phil have fallen in love with apples over the past four and a half decades.

"Constant learning," says Lyall. "It never stops. It never stops. Every year is different."

They have mastered the art of growing the delicious fruit, on 35 acres of trees, which Shelly says holds close to 45,000 trees.

"Just the fact that we can actually produce our own product. I enjoy working with the trees," says Phil Lyall.

Jenna Hill and Jillian Brady spent the day here picking their favourite apples.

"It’s fun. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid," says Hill. "Macintosh of course. The national apple of Canada. Delicious. Little tarty, still a little sweet. Perfect."

"It’s so beautiful in the fall and just a great spot to be with playgrounds, wagon rides," says Brady. "And great snacks and apples of course."

"They last for what, four or five weeks fresh, then they’re gone," says Shelley Lyall. "So it’s just so hard not to pick one and shine it up and eat it. They’re so juicy and good."

Mountain Orchards says they will be open until the apples are gone, which is usually the week after Thanksgiving.