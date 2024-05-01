Canadian Army Reserve holding job fair Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces is inviting the public to visit its job fair this Saturday in Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence said the job fair will take place at 307 De Niverville Rd. from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

It notes that army reservists will be there meeting with the public and helping them not only try out some of their equipment, but also participate in a wide variety of activities.

CAF recruiters will also be on-site helping applicants with the recruitment process.

“Through continuous on-the-job training and camaraderie, the Army Reserve offers sustained and stable employment and financial support for education, along with adventure and unique experiences, all while earning competitive salaries and gaining new transferable life skills,” reads a news release.

For more information, the CAF wants you to contact Sgt. Jacob Heins at Jacob.Heins@forces.gc.ca.