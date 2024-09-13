OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • American driver stopped for speeding in Ottawa claimed they were driving in miles per hour, OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police say an American driver was stopped speeding 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Thursday night. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say an American driver was stopped speeding 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Thursday night. (OPP/X)
    An American driver stopped for speeding 61 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa told the officer they didn't know they were driving in miles per hour, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers stopped a driver going 161 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa Thursday night.

    "The driver, who was from the United States, claimed not to know they were driving in miles per hour instead of kilometres," OPP said on X.

    • SPEED CONVERSION: 161 km/h = 100 mph

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    "Even though the driver is American, they still face a minimum $2,000 fine and one year driving prohibition within Ontario upon conviction," police say.

