

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a man, who is accused of falsely posing as an Uber driver and then sexually assaulting passengers, is facing a new charge.

37-year-old Hissan Himad was charged earlier this month with two counts of sexual assault.

Police now say he's facing a third.

Police say this third allegation dates back to April 2017, but was only recently linked to the current investigation.

The three alleged victims have all been women in their late teens to late 30s.

Investigators say there may be other victims and say anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email: mcm@ottawapolice.ca

You’re reminded to always check the credentials of any Uber driver before getting in the car. Uber also does not take cash, so do not ride with anyone claiming to be from Uber while asking for cash payment.