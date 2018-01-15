Ottawa Police say more charges have been laid in connection with the investigation into an alleged fake Uber driver in the ByWard Market.

37-year-old Sami Hassan Khreis was arrested last week, after police investigated reports of a man accused of sexual assault and stealing credit card information.

Police said the suspect would target women leaving ByWard Market bars late at night, telling them he was an Uber driver and was offering rides. Police allege the victims' financial data would be stolen with a card skimmer. At least one person reported being sexually assaulted.

Khreis was charged Friday with fraud and sexual assault, among other offenses.

Further charges have now been laid.

The new charges are as follows:

Sexual Assault causing bodily harm x1

Fraud under $5000 x2

Possession of Property obtained by crime x2

Uttering forged document x2

Attempted fraud under $5000 x1

Breach Probation x3

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle x1

Flight from Police/Pursuit x1

Police say the alleged incidents date back to October 2017.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police app.