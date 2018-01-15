More charges laid in fake Uber driver case
Ottawa Police have laid new charges as they investigate reports of a fake Uber driver in downtown Ottawa.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 1:59PM EST
Ottawa Police say more charges have been laid in connection with the investigation into an alleged fake Uber driver in the ByWard Market.
37-year-old Sami Hassan Khreis was arrested last week, after police investigated reports of a man accused of sexual assault and stealing credit card information.
Police said the suspect would target women leaving ByWard Market bars late at night, telling them he was an Uber driver and was offering rides. Police allege the victims' financial data would be stolen with a card skimmer. At least one person reported being sexually assaulted.
Khreis was charged Friday with fraud and sexual assault, among other offenses.
Further charges have now been laid.
The new charges are as follows:
- Sexual Assault causing bodily harm x1
- Fraud under $5000 x2
- Possession of Property obtained by crime x2
- Uttering forged document x2
- Attempted fraud under $5000 x1
- Breach Probation x3
- Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle x1
- Flight from Police/Pursuit x1
Police say the alleged incidents date back to October 2017.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police app.