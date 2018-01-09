

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they’re investigating new reports of a fake Uber driver in the ByWard Market.

A similar warning was issued late last year , but police say they’re unsure if these new reports are connected.

Police say a man would offer women–who have just left a bar or restaurant late at night, or who appear intoxicated–a ride home, sometimes posing an Uber driver. Victims would have their credit or debit card information stolen by use of a card skimmer, leading to being defrauded later on.

Some victims have reported being sexually assaulted, police say.

It’s important to note that Uber accepts payments through its smartphone app. An Uber driver should not ask for money upon reaching a destination. Uber rides are also requested through the app. Only taxis are legally allowed to accept street hails under the City of Ottawa’s taxi by-law.

Police are not providing a suspect description at this time, but are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police app.