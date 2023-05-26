'All options are on the table' for new ByWard Market levy, councillor says
The councillor for the ward representing the ByWard Market says, "all options are on the table" for a possible levy to fund the revitalization of the popular Ottawa tourist area.
A report for the finance and corporate services committee on June 6 recommends eight "transformational initiatives" for the ByWard Market, including dissolving the ByWard Market BIA in favour of a new corporation called the ByWard Market District Authority.
One of the recommendations would direct staff to explore a "special area levy to support the mandate of the ByWard Market District Authority."
"Ongoing stakeholder engagement with business and property owners within the ByWard Market precinct has indicated notional support for a new special area levy that would provide a stable, predictable revenue stream for ByWard Market District Authority strategic initiatives of broad community benefit," staff said in the report.
"City staff has modelled various revenue scenarios and will share this information and lead this discussion with the ByWard Market District Authority Board. Any decision to pursue a special area levy would be subject to the approval of Committee and Council."
No details about the proposed levy were included in the report, but Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante says the city will explore several options for the new tax to support the ByWard Market.
"We could do a citywide levy, which would obviously be less expensive – it would be something like $10-20 on your tax bill every year. We could do a ward levy, which would just be for Ward 12. We could do one just for the businesses," Plante told CTV News Ottawa.
"All options are on the table, and again we just want everyone to get onboard with solutions for the ByWard Market because the health and vitality of the ByWard Market means we have a healthy and vital capital city."
The owner of La Bottega, a grocery store and restaurant on George Street, tells CTV News Ottawa all residents should support the ByWard Market.
"I think it's important that all the city of Ottawa participates in helping this area, because it is a jewel for Ottawa and we want to see it flourish," Pat Nicastro said. "We think it's a great idea and we're happy they're going to be investing in the area."
The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan approved by Council in January 2021 made one mention of a possible levy for the ByWard Market, as it discussed funding from "multiple sources" to support many of the proposed projects.
"IN some cases, a special BIA levy can fund specific projects such as streetscaping or public art," the report said.
The city of Ottawa has used special levies for specific wards in the past. Homeowners in Kanata North paid an additional tax for mosquito treatments.
The other recommendations in the report include:
- New public spaces: Confirm funding from upper levels of government for the William Street and ByWard Market Square street renewal and the creation of the York Street plaza
- 70 Clarence Street: Staff recommend the city confirm funding for the redevelopment of the 70 Clarence Street municipal parking garage. The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan proposed turning the aging parking garage into a public space
- Approve $200,000 in one-time funding for the ByWard Market District Authority transition costs
- Approve $100,000 in one-time capital funding to "leverage other potential funding partnerships" to enhance the Parkdale Market for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2024
The city of Ottawa wants the new management structure in place for the ByWard Market by the end of 2023.
The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan approved by Council in 2021 outlined a $129 million plan for new pedestrian promenades and public spaces in the market.
It included new pedestrian spaces on George Street, York Street and Clarence Street, along with the introduction of the "William Street pedestrian spine." There are also plans for a new "York Street Flex" plaza stretching from Sussex Drive to York Street, and one day redeveloping the Clarence Street parking garage as a new "destination building."
A draft report obtained by CTV News Ottawa on Thursday outlined plans for a national urban design competition for the Rideau-Sussex intersection at the entrance to the ByWard Market. The report for the city committee on June 6 does not include plans for a national design competition for the intersection.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron
