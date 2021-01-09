Current conditions and forecast
Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- The weather outside doesn't seem to frightful today.
Environment Canada's forecast for Saturday includes mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine, with a high of minus 3°C in the afternoon and a partly sunny sky.
Typically, highs are around minus 6°C for this time of year.
There is a bit of a wind chill to consider, with it feeling like minus 15 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon, but other than that, there are not other major weather concerns today.
Overnight, expect a few more clouds to move in. The low is minus 10°C.
Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a high of minus 4°C.
Cloudy and milder than average conditions are expected to continue through the week with a high of minus 2°C expected on Monday and a high of minus 1°C on Tuesday.