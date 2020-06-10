PARHAM, ONT. -- Lois Webster had been going to St. James Anglican Church in Parham, Ontario for 58 years, since the Sunday after she got married.

She says the congregation was a community.

“At the back, we had two tables where we’d sit after and have coffee,” she says of her and her friends. “We’d catch up on all the gossip.”

She is also a historian of it, writing a book for the church's 125th anniversary.

The church had a small congregation. Parham is a town of 250 people. Only about 75 people could sit inside during service at one time.

Webster says members were like family.

“So many people from around here went there, married, got baptized, and got their kids baptized over the years there,” she says.

Precious memories, reduced to rubble in a fire on Sunday night.

“Two plaques and the names of all the ministers and the years they were here,” Webster says. “That’s all gone.”

Also gone, a window donated by Mike and Joanne Clobridge’s family.

“The beautiful stained glass window at the back of the church … his great grandmother had donated it,” says Joanne Colbridge. “There’s so much history. I look at that and I think ‘Oh, my God.’”

The 133-year-old church was one of two buildings destroyed Sunday night in Parham.

Police had responded to reports of gunshots and a fire that night. They found the church and the home next to it ablaze.

After an 11-hour manhunt, 42-year-old Brian Daniel Mosher was arrested. He faces a total of eight charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, arson, uttering threats, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“This is a quiet, peaceful town,” says Mike Colbridge. “People will get over it. But it will take a while.”

Church officials say it is too early to determine whether will or even can be restored and rebuilt. That will be decided in the coming weeks and months.

“Things that are in it are things that have been given out of that love, but they can be replaced. People can’t,” says Bishop Michael Oulton. “And again I’m so glad there was no loss of life in the midst of that tragedy.”

In the wake of the loss of the church, Webster is looking to add to her book. If you have any photos you’d like to donate you can reach her at happyclogger73@gmail.com or call 613-375-6332