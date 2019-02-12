

It's a Snow Day for tens of thousands of students across Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

Schools are closed today for:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

French Public and Catholic Schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

All western Quebec School Boards and offices

This is the first board-wide school closure in Ottawa since the Ice Storm in 1998. Ottawa's school boards say the decision to close was made in consultation with the city's emergency preparedness office.

Meantime, Mayor Jim Watson is urging residents to work from home on Wednesday if possible. Municiple offices in Gatineau are closed today.

The University of Ottawa said all classes would be cancelled for a period of 24 hours, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. However, by 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, the University extended the shut down, keeping classes cancelled until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Carleton University says all classes and academic related activities are cancelled until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Algonquin College says its Ottawa campus will reopen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but the Perth and Pembroke campuses will remain closed until Thursday morning.

Ottawa City Council has postponed its Wednesday meeting. Mayor Watson announced the meeting has been cancelled, and everything on the agenda will be considered on February 27.

The City of Ottawa has issued an overnight parking ban. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits can park on city streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.